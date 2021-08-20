Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way said it broke a record of $26,361 raised to provide meals to low-income families during the annual Cash for Food Drive.
“We are totally astounded at the generosity of our community when it comes to assisting their neighbors in need,” said Bob Harlan, executive director of Yuba-
Sutter-Colusa United Way, in a news release.
This year, $19,846 of the funds were donated by customers who shopped at Grocery Outlet in Yuba City during the company’s annual event Independence from Hunger. All proceeds raised from the event and gift cards purchased through Grocery Outlet went toward the Yuba-Sutter food bank as well as other local food pantries to assist community members in need.
“This drive comes at a time when the demand for nutritional foods is at its highest, but the normal donations of food and cash are near their lowest. This money will provide thousands of meals,” said Harlan in the release.
The YSC United Way will provide another opportunity to donate meals during the annual Turkey Drive in November. Donors will have the choice to donate cash or a turkey to a family in need for the holiday season. In 2020, 500 turkeys were donated and $25,000 was raised for 6,000 people.