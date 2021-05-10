A vehicle crashed into a residence near Cherry Street and Anna Lane on Sunday causing a fire, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
The occupants of the residence were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The suspect allegedly fled the scene and ran north through an orchard. Due to damage to the residence, investigating personnel have limited access but are working to identify the suspect and the vehicle. As of late Monday, no arrests had been made.
“I am not sure what we are going to get off the vehicle,” Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chad Niswonger said. “It is pretty burnt and may take some time getting it identified.”
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, wearing black or gray pants, with a shaved head, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 822-7307.