For one weekend in May, Sycamore Ranch will transform into gathering place of music and art lovers far and wide.
The Untz Festival 2020, scheduled for May 29-31, is described by organizers as “an intentional, co-created community gathering” that integrates underground electronic dance music with “visionary art, creative expression and transformational counterculture.”
Avi Gallant, executive producer of the event, said the three-day festival at the county-owned RV and campgrounds east of Marysville will include art, yoga and music from around 50 artists. Up to 1,500 people are expected to attend, he said.
“We will have multiple stages of music, yoga, workshops, sound healing, craft/merch and food vendors, live painters, art installations, and more,” Gallant said.
For the past four years, the event was at the Mariposa Fairgrounds. Gallant said his team came to find Sycamore Ranch after an extensive search for a new home for the event.
“We had a list of criteria we were looking for in our new venue, and Sycamore ended up being a perfect fit for our needs,” he said.
Festival organizers rented out the entire campground for the duration of the event. Nic Clavel, parks and landscape coordinator for the county, said the campground is regularly rented out by organizations for special events and has been the site of previous music festivals.
Event organizers have provided assurances to the county that they will be responsible for cleaning and maintaining the park during and after the event. They were also required to have their own insurance, and medical and security teams in order to apply to host the event there.
Clavel said this event provides the county an opportunity to expose more people to the beauty of the Yuba River and all Yuba County has to offer.
“We see it as mutually beneficial. They want a partnership going forward, and for us, this is year one and a trial,” Clavel said. “If it turns out to be as beneficial as we see it to be, we will be happy to keep it going. We have hidden gems in our county that are underutilized, and there are even members of our own community who haven’t been exposed to what we have up there.”
The event will be all-ages. Music begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 29, and will continue until 7 a.m. on Monday, June 1. For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets once they go on sale, visit www.theuntzfestival.com.
“Our community is like a large ‘family.’ We all support the artists getting opportunities to play at the event and love coming together once a year to celebrate life and good people,” Gallant said. “We are beyond excited to come to Yuba County.”