After its inaugural appearance in Yuba County earlier this year, the electronic dance music themed Untz Festival is set to return next year to Sycamore Ranch in Browns Valley.
The event took place over the June 4-6 weekend and was limited to 2,000 people due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those in attendance had to present a vaccine card or proof of a negative test.
Yuba County and 24 Music LLC are partnering to host the festival at Sycamore Ranch and Hammon Grove Park from May 13-15, 2022. The county issued the necessary permits on Nov. 2 after a nearly three-month process that involved coordination with California Highway Patrol, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, Caltrans and Cal Fire, according to Public Works Director Dan Peterson. Both Sycamore Ranch and Hammon Grove Park will be used to provide camping space for those attending the festival, while the two stages for performances will be at Sycamore Ranch.
Peterson said Sycamore Ranch often hosts events and it is common for close to 1,000 people to use the area on a busy weekend. Untz Festival organizers have already paid a $2,451 administrative fee. There will also be an event base fee of $15,000 that covers up to 1,000 attendees. Organizers will pay an additional $20 per attendee over the first 1,000 attendees. The final fee the county receives will be based on the actual number of attendees.
“The Untz Festival is going to attract young professionals from across California, which will benefit local businesses and promote Yuba County as a tourist destination,” Peterson said in an email. “The Untz organizers and the county have collaborated to ensure that this festival will be safe, fun, and successful.”
Yuba County estimated that the 2021 festival resulted in a direct benefit of $81,000 to the local economy.
“I do believe it’s a benefit to the county,” District 5 Supervisor Randy Fletcher said. “It brings outside dollars into our community.”
Some residents raised concerns about fire danger, traffic, and noise, District 4 Supervisor Gary Bradford said. Peterson mentioned people complaining about security and sanitation as well. Peterson said the county issued notices to all property owners within a one-mile radius of the parks and incorporated conditions into the permit that address resident concerns and comments. The conditions address the allowable number of attendees, fire prevention measures, emergency access roads, security, sanitation facilities, noise limits, parking, and post-festival cleanup.
The festival will be limiting the event to 2,500 attendees next year. All camping will be required to stay within the boundaries of the parks.
“Yuba County staff will be onsite in overlapping shifts throughout every hour of the entire event to verify adherence to permit conditions,” Peterson said.
Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown said earlier this year, at the request of the board of supervisors, county staff began the process of updating the local noise ordinance.
“The proposed updates to the noise ordinance were used during the recent Untz Festival application process, including a requirement to decrease volume levels during overnight performances,” Brown said in an email. “Last year, board of supervisors members visited the festival and expressed satisfaction with the way the event was managed and with the security measures in place.”
Brown said most of the concerns regarding noise levels came before this year’s event. County staff measured noise levels in various areas outside the park during performances. There were also reports of attendees wandering outside the boundaries of the two parks and onto private property but those issues were resolved by onsite security and the sheriff’s department.
“Overall, complaints received during the festival were lower than we anticipated,” Brown said.
The Browns Valley Irrigation District office is located near Sycamore Ranch. Operations Manager Kevin Shrader said the district does not hold a position on being for or against the festival due to its limited impact on the facility and impact on the district’s ability to conduct business. He said the only concern is security and traffic.
“During the last event, we hired a private security patrol for the weekend, and our workers avoided the Highway 20 entrance to Sycamore Ranch as much as possible,” Shrader said in an email.
In 2019, the Mariposa Gazette reported that the Mariposa County Fairgrounds board voted to not bring back the festival after hosting it for a few years. Mariposa residents complained about the noise level of the 2019 event. On one weekend night, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office received more than 100 complaint calls in a two-hour period, according to the Mariposa Gazette.
Untz Festival event organizer Avi Gallant said promoters are aware of the concerns of Yuba County residents and made sure they were addressed and included in the comprehensive list of conditions that are attached to the 2022 festival permit.
“We are once again excited to bring our attendees to beautiful Sycamore Ranch, and create a positive impact on the local Yuba County businesses and economy,” Gallant said in an email.
Brown said there are a handful of places in Yuba County that can accommodate large events, but none can match the natural beauty of Sycamore Ranch and Hammon Grove Park.
“We understand why people and organizations prefer those locations,” Brown said. “Yuba County Public Works made a great deal of improvements to the two parks over the past several years to make them ideal, attractive locations for such events. Showcasing the beautiful setting along the Yuba River to those from outside our area brings people back to enjoy our parks and bolsters our economic strength.”
Fletcher said places like the river bottoms in Marysville or a more remote part of the county would create another set of issues to consider.
“No matter where you go you work as best you can with the circumstances you have and the public that it affects,” Fletcher said. “You will affect someone ... You just do the best job you can.”