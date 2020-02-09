A French horn made from a garden hose and a funnel is one of the few unusual instruments appearing in Yuba College’s Tuesday Noon Recital.
This particular recital consisting of musical “oddities” is the second of its kind and is on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from noon-12:50 p.m.
“We have a recital every month, but the first recital of the semester is difficult to construct because most of the students have just started their semester lessons and many of the students don’t feel ready to perform,” said music professor Robert Mathews. “So last September I collected a number of musically unusual pieces and had my colleagues and former students perform. That recital got such good feedback that I decided to try it again.”
In addition to the unique French horn, music major Margaret Grover will be scraping her fingers against the strings of an open grand piano while performing “The Banshee” by Henry Cowell. This particular piece does not sound like a typical piano because Grover will not be pressing the piano keys, Mathews said.
There will be three other performances in the recital – two of which Mathews will perform alongside his former students – and a performance by Yuba College guitar instructor Matthew Grasso. Grasso will be performing “Raga Sindhi Bhairavi,” on a 19-string Avatar guitar.
Each performance will receive an introduction and background information, Mathews said. The event is open to the public. There will be free parking at the campus from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.