Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases nationally and locally, Sutter County reported another COVID-related death Wednesday, bringing the region’s death toll attributed to the virus to 292 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Sutter County death reported Wednesday by county health officials was a person in their early 30s who was not vaccinated.
According to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Dashboard, 91.18 percent of all deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the area have been among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated.
While vaccinated individuals can still contract COVID-19, their symptoms are often less severe than those who remain unvaccinated. A fully boosted and vaccinated individual also is far less likely to die as a result of the virus, multiple studies and reports have shown.
“Vaccines reduce the risk of COVID-19, including the risk of severe illness and death among people who are fully vaccinated,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “In addition to data from clinical trials, evidence from real-world vaccine effectiveness studies show that COVID-19 vaccines help protect against COVID-19 infections, with or without symptoms (asymptomatic infections). Vaccine effectiveness against hospitalizations has remained relatively high over time, although it tends to be slightly lower for older adults and for people with weakened immune systems.”
As cases in the state rise, so have hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated. According to bi-county statistics, 90.2 percent of all hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter region have been among the unvaccinated population.
Because of an increase in staff shortages at medical centers across the state due to COVID and other factors, some hospitals in California have had issues dealing with the current and latest surge of COVID-19 cases.
“We’ve been at this now for two years and health care workers are fatigued. Exhausted,” Adam Blackstone, vice president of external affairs and strategic communications for the Hospital Association of Southern California, told the Los Angeles Times. “Many who were approaching retirement age have retired, which has contributed to the workforce shortage.”
Locally, Adventist Health/Rideout said on Wednesday it had 49 staff out due to “COVID-related reasons.”
Monica Arrowsmith, Community Well-being executive for Adventist Health/Rideout, said, “Although this is a fairly small percentage of our workforce, we are keeping a close eye on it, as the number of staff off has increased rapidly over the last week.”
Due to shortfalls throughout the state, some hospitals and medical facilities have had to send patients to those who can handle the workload. Adventist Health/Rideout said it has received some transfers.
“We have been able to accept the transfer of several patients from other hospitals due to those hospitals also surging and the state agency staff we have received to help care for patients throughout the region,” Arrowsmith said. “Our decision to accept the transfer of patients is made at the time we receive the request and is based on several factors including whether the ER has the capacity to receive the patient, whether the patient care unit has bed availability, and whether we have the staff needed to care for the patient.”