For the 88th year, folks from all over the western United States ventured up and down the winding single-lane road that leads directly to Beckwourth Riverfront Park and the Cotton Rosser Arena and Pavilion to celebrate the latest Marysville Stampede.

The event, sponsored by Flying U Rodeo and the late Cotton Rosser and his family, begins each year on Wednesday with the Twin Cities Cattle Drive and ends with a two-day regional rodeo where some of the state and western region’s premier bull riders, cattle ropers and steer wrestlers compete for spots in the Wrangler National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas in December.

