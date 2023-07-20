Convergence Theatre Company is currently seeking performers for a timely production of the award-winning play “The Laramie Project,” directed by its artistic director Matthew DeMeritt. 

“The Laramie Project” was written by Moisés Kaufman and member of the Tectonic Theatre Project in response to the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard, a young gay man in Laramie, Wyoming, and a student at the University of Wyoming.

