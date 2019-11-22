As Thanksgiving approaches, the mid-valley may experience the first significant rains and snow in the foothills -- but not before the possibility for a little more fire weather.
The National Weather Service reports a low pressure system on Monday will bring dry northerly winds and may elevate fire weather concerns. Emily Heller, a meteorologist for the NWS in Sacramento said there will be wind gusts on Monday of 20 to 30 miles per hour.
Heller said the NWS rated the fire weather conditions “medium” for Monday.
Rob Stillwell, a spokesperson for Pacific Gas and Electric Co., said the company doesn’t have plans for a power shutoff at this time, noting that PGE meteorologists will continue to monitor the upcoming weather.
Starting Tuesday, the weather should shift to rain beginning in the afternoon and increasing overnight and into Wednesday. Heller said the mid-valley can expect a total of one to two inches of rain between Tuesday and Friday, with Tuesday night and Wednesday having the most rainfall.
There will also be snow on Wednesday starting at around 3,000 feet elevation.
“There’ll be some snow going into the upper foothills,” Heller said. “This (snow) extends into the northern and coastal mountains and into the Sierras.”
Thursday, Heller said there will be rain and continued snow so people should make their travel plans accordingly. Heller said the mountains could experience road closures, heavy traffic and will have chain control areas.
Heller also recommended people have a winter safety kit in their cars with extra water and food.