The Yuba City City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an amendment to the “next segment of a multi-phased” Bridge Street widening project that was approved last year, but has seen some delays partly due to ongoing wet weather.
Up for approval was an amendment to the “Professional Services Agreement with Knight CM Group of Gold River for Construction Management and Inspection Services in the amount of $458,300.00,” according to the city. The total contract amount is $1,272,725.36. In March 2022, the total cost of the entire Bridge Street widening project was estimated to be $10.2 million.
“The city is in the process of widening Bridge Street between Gray Avenue and Cooper Avenue from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane complete streets facility,” the city said in a staff report. “This is the next segment of a multi-phased project to complete the entire Bridge Street corridor from State Route 99 to State Route 70, connecting Yuba City and Marysville. The project includes a bicycle pathway, raised landscape median, new synchronized traffic signals, and dedicated ADA-accessible sidewalks and crosswalks for pedestrians.”
Construction on this segment of the project began in May 2022. However, due to “severe winter storms and wet weather,” it was temporarily suspended in December 2022. That suspension was necessary, the city said, because if work continued it would have “negatively impacted the next follow-on construction activities of roadway excavation, grading and forming/pouring the new curb and gutter facilities.”
The city expects the temporary suspension of work to end on April 3.
“Improving Yuba City’s infrastructure is one of our Council’s strategic goals,” Yuba City Councilman Dave Shaw previously said in a statement. “Widening our entire Bridge Street corridor has been a project 20 plus years in the making. Now that the actual bridge is four lanes, this final phase of widening Bridge Street will ease one of the worst traffic bottle-necks in town.”
The original professional services agreement with Knight CM Group was for an amount not to exceed $814,442. However, because of various delays in addition to the weather, an extra $458,300 was requested by the city to allow Knight CM Group to properly complete the needed work.
“The project has experienced delays resulting from several existing utility conflicts with the proposed sewer and storm lines requiring a re-design of these facilities, as well as extensive coordination with PG&E regarding the city’s proposed Rule 20A Undergrounding project for this portion of Bridge Street,” the city said. “Knight CM Group has actively managed its budget throughout the delayed construction process and has a balance of $148,000 remaining through December 2022. However, to provide the necessary construction management and inspection staffing to oversee the construction process, assure that city, state, and federal standards are adhered to, and to represent the city against potential construction claims, staff is requesting an additional $458,300 in budget authority, with a finding that it is in the best interest of the city.”
Before the council’s approval of the amendment on Tuesday, Yuba City Deputy Public Works Director of Engineering Kevin Bradford gave an update on the status of the project itself.
According to Bradford, after construction started in May 2022, “initial potholing” identified several existing utility conflicts.
“Right out of the gate we found several conflicts with the proposed pipelines that we need to install as part of the project,” Bradford said. “Knight CM Group basically had to go through a redesign of our proposed pipelines.”
Bradford said despite the concerns that had been identified, there has been some significant work done. He said the sewer main is now complete, the storm drain is 95% complete, the water main is 95% complete, temporary traffic signals have been installed, and the site has been winterized.
Work still left to be done includes the following:
– Complete water service connections to houses on the south side of Bridge Street
– Connect new water main to the city’s existing system
– Complete storm drain laterals and fire hydrants
– Curbs, gutters and sidewalks
– Landscaped medians and irrigation
“All of this remaining work is currently estimated to take another eight months of construction. We’re basically monitoring the weather forecast at this time and planning to meet with the contractor next week to look at opportunities to restart the work,” Bradford said. “Some of that underground work that needs to be completed is not so weather dependent, so we can get a jump start on that possibly. But we really need a good chunk of consistent dry weather to get into the roadway work. Assuming an April 3 restart … eight months puts you in basically November to complete the project.”