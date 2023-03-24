The Yuba City City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an amendment to the “next segment of a multi-phased” Bridge Street widening project that was approved last year, but has seen some delays partly due to ongoing wet weather.

Up for approval was an amendment to the “Professional Services Agreement with Knight CM Group of Gold River for Construction Management and Inspection Services in the amount of $458,300.00,” according to the city. The total contract amount is $1,272,725.36. In March 2022, the total cost of the entire Bridge Street widening project was estimated to be $10.2 million.

