It’s been a few weeks since Yuba and Sutter counties passed no-camping ordinances and the city of Marysville followed suit. The ordinances haven’t started being enforced yet. Local law and code enforcement officers said they are still working to educate those who will be impacted by the ordinances.
The ordinances – with the same codes and guidelines across jurisdictions – prohibit camping and storage of personal property on private and public property and certain areas in unincorporated parts of the county or city, particularly along the levees and Feather River.
The ordinances are said to be an effort to protect the integrity of levees and inhabitants near waterways from flooding during the upcoming rain season.
While the framework of the ordinances is in place, both counties are still working to work out details before starting enforcement, such as where personal items found in prohibited camping areas will be stored during the 90-day holding period, who people contact to retrieve their belongings, etc.
Yuba County
Yuba County passed an urgency measure for a no camping ordinance Nov. 12, and Yuba County Code Enforcement Manager Jeremy Strang said the county has not started enforcing the ordinance.
Strang said the county is still in the first phase – the educational phase of the ordinance – where the code enforcement team is “tripling up efforts” to spread the message that people can’t stay, camp or live near levees and waterways.
“Outreach and assessment team went out with a code enforcement officer trying to make contact and making sure people were informed,” Strang said.
He said they aren’t offering alternative places to camp, but rather spreading awareness of the dangers of camping along waterways during the rainy season.
“We’re not giving people a destination but we are simply letting people know that this is not a safe place,” Strang said. “...in the loose sense of the word this is enforcement... the other part of enforcement would be us going out and enforcing.”
Strang said he hopes to start enforcing the ordinance before any major rain events, which he said can lead to people needing to be emergency-evacuated because of rising water levels.
“I think that every day that this continues we potentially get closer to a larger rain event,” Strang said. “Our messaging is pretty consistent, that camping is highly dangerous.”
Yuba County code enforcement will be the primary ordinance enforcers, Strang said, with the Yuba County Sheriff’s department as additional support. One of the six code enforcement officers, Frank Knight will be the designated “boots on the ground” enforcement officer, Strang said.
Leslie Carbah from the Yuba County Sheriff’s office said the sheriff’s department will assist code enforcement with enforcement if needed and is currently spreading the word that the ordinance has passed and will be in effect soon.
“We assist code enforcement with this issue,” Carbah said. “Obviously if we’re in the area for other investigative purposes we’re explaining the process to them.”
Collaborating with code enforcement, the homeless assessment team led by Homeless and Housing Project Manager Chaya Galicia goes out weekly or by referral to connect with people. She said the team provides information for those who are unhoused or experiencing homelessness about services like the life building center in Marysville, a day-center with services for the unhoused.
“Our role is to connect people to services and build rapport to engage with people so that we can assist them with moving,” Galicia said.
She said starting early next year, there will be a full-time regional team called HEART – homeless engagement and response team – comprised of an intervention counselor from behavioral health, an outreach worker, peer mentor and a law enforcement officer.
Sutter County
While Yuba County has the code enforcement office taking point on coordinating the no-camping ordinance, the Sutter County code enforcement office only has one officer. The Sutter County Sheriff’s department has gone out to educate those living in encampments near waterways.
“We are not doing any enforcement yet -- absolutely zero enforcement. We want to do more education first,” said Sutter County Sheriff’s Deputy Andre Licon.
Licon said he and a representative from Hands of Hope, Coordinated Entry and Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health have gone to encampments and passed out lists of services broken down by county and the type of service. They also carried copies of the written ordinance.
“We literally walked from camp to camp on second street,” Licon said.
He said in one day, the group spoke with 37 different encampments and he estimates about 40 to 45 people. Licon said everyone they spoke with was interested in at least some of the resources presented.
“We’re not there to enforce at this point, we’re just there to give people resources, and if we can eliminate their situation it essentially eliminates the need for enforcement,” Licon said.
While the Sutter County Sheriff’s department indicated interest in creating a task force for enforcement, Licon said there was not a time-frame to put that team together.
Other pieces to enforcing the Sutter County ordinance remain.
Licon said Sutter County still has issues such as where people with unregistered travel trailers can park, or people who can’t take their pets into a shelter with them.
“Unfortunately Sutter County doesn’t currently have a lot of options for people with travel trailers or RV’s,” Licon said. “A lot of time we run into issues of people who have pets and don’t fall into the parameters of shelter operations.”
Marysville
Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa said the city passed a no-camping ordinance in conjunction with the passage of Yuba County’s ordinance in November. The ordinance passed at the Nov. 19 city council meeting.
Samayoa said the ordinance is supposed to function as one tool out of many for the city to use to provide resources.
“This is one of many things that we’re trying to tackle, that includes economic development,” Samayoa said. “We feel the ordinance was prudent, and a tool that code enforcement and law enforcement can use.”
Marysville Police Department Chief Chris Sachs said the department is currently working in the education phase of the ordinance, coordinating with Yuba County on messaging.
“We want to make sure that we’re all providing the same message,” Sachs said.
Collaborative efforts
Currently, both sides of the river are each handling the education process of the no camping ordinances separately, though both sides emphasize the collaboration between counties which has existed for years.
“I know that we would absolutely work with Yuba County...we all want to see people be happy and healthy,” Licon said. “We passed this ordinance simultaneously and we are neighboring communities.”
Samayoa said the counties need to work together, rather than in “silos” in order to work on the issue.
For Galicia, working with both counties for homeless resources, she said collaboration is vital because it’s not just one system that helps people transition from unhoused to housed.
“There’s the outreach, the adult shelters, day shelters, rapid rehousing programs and permanent housing programs,” Galicia said. “I want people to really understand it’s the whole greater system,” Galicia said. “It’s not just one piece of it.”