With half of the fiscal year complete, the city of Marysville’s general fund revenues are at 35.7 percent of budgeted amounts and expenditures are at 59 percent, according to finance director Jennifer Styczynksi.
However, the city has yet to receive any property tax revenue, the largest source of general fund revenue. Marysville expects to receive approximately $2.3 million in property tax revenue. The general fund is the primary operating fund for the city.
She presented a summary of the city’s financial position to the City Council during the Tuesday meeting. The report included the fiscal year through the second quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020. Styczynski said the 2020/2021 fiscal year adopted a budget with revenues of $10.61 million and expenditures of $11.07 million.
“What that says is last fiscal year we did adopt a budget that had around a $460,000 deficit that was done not knowing what COVID was going to do and the impacts of it so we did a very baseline budget,” Styczynski said.
The city is projected to be on target with property tax revenue once it is received, Styczynski said. Out of a budgeted $4.4 million, $2.1 million (47 percent) has been collected. Because there is a delay in when sales tax is collected the $2.1 million is from four months worth of sales tax. Revenue collected from online sales has offset tax revenue decreases from gas, hotel and beverage sales. The city expects to see $750,000 more than projected in sales tax by the end of the fiscal year.
“It is definitely on a much more upward swing than what we originally thought,” Styczynski said.
Of the $505,000 budgeted from franchise fees, the city has received $124,195 (24.6 percent). Those fees are paid by PGE, Recology, Comcast and AT&T, according to Styczynski. Just like with property taxes, franchise fees are received later in the fiscal year.
“When we’re looking at trends, this is to state the fact that even though a trend may look like it’s lagging behind it’s actually on track just depending on when those revenue streams come in,” Styczynski said.
Revenue from the cannabis tax has exceeded expectations. The city budgeted for $400,000 in revenue and has already collected $361,000 (90.5 percent). The city has two cannabis dispensaries that allow for both medical and adult use. Styczynski said by the end of the fiscal year, revenue from the cannabis tax will be almost double what was budgeted for.
Next, Styczynski went over the city’s expenditures as of Dec. 31, 2019, in the fiscal year. The city manager, city attorney, human resources, fleet maintenance and the fire department are over budget.
“In general, the majority of our operating costs are within our budgetary expenses that we expected,” Styczynski said.
The budget for the city manager position was $265,669 and already $225,035 (84.7 percent) has been spent. That is due to the severance package paid to former city manager Marti Brown, hiring an interim city manager and increasing the salary of the new city manager.
City attorney fees include all attorney’s fees the city spent, not just money spent by the city attorney’s office. So far this year, $126,000 (97 percent) of a budgeted $130,000 has been spent. Hiring attorneys for litigation with Caltrans and personnel issues led to the category being over budget, Styczynski said.
Human resources is over budget at this point in the fiscal year because of a one-time payment made for unfunded liability that was made at the beginning of the fiscal year. Styczynski said HR is expected to end the year on budget.
Proper tools to maintain fire engines needed to be purchased and current fleet tools were updated, leading to 82.9 percent of fleet maintenance expenses having already been spent. The fire department’s overtime costs related to strike teams due to fires in the state last fall and unexpected repairs of aging engines led to the department being over budget. The department’s budget will be increased to account for the increase in overtime costs when reimbursements from the state come in for work by the strike teams.
Styczysnki said at the next council meeting she will provide recommended budget adjustments for the council to consider approving.
“We can make the best projections in the world of what we think we’re looking at but a budget is a moving target,” Styczynski said. “The minute we publish it, the minute it changes.”