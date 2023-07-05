Yuba County officials announced Wednesday that the annual “Value Notice” for 2023/24 from the Yuba County Assessor’s website is now available for property owners in the county to look up and print.
“Our staff keeps track of ownership changes, maintains maps of parcel boundaries and updates property characteristics, while maintaining files of individuals and properties eligible for exemptions and other tax relief,” Yuba County Assessor Stephen Duckels said in a statement. “We also analyze trends in sale prices, construction costs, and rents, in order to estimate the fair value of assessable property.”