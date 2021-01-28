This weekend’s planned county-sponsored vaccine clinic opened up registration on Wednesday morning, and the 1,000 spots that were available filled within an hour.
Another 100 spots on a waiting list were also being filled as of Thursday morning. Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said she was hopeful by the turnout for the second county-sponsored event.
“On Tuesday evenings, we learn how many vaccines we will have for the following weekend’s clinic. So, check our websites every Wednesday at 9 a.m. where we will have vaccine registration details as well as a waiting list,” Luu said.
Sutter County residents can find vaccination clinic information at SutterCounty.org/vaccine (under “Vaccine Registration” page). Yuba County residents can find information at Yuba.org/vaccines (after selecting “Public,” go to “Vaccine Registration”). Phone numbers have also been set up for those without internet access: Yuba County’s number is 634-7496, while Sutter County’s number is 822-5985.
“In terms of numbers, we remain in the purple tier,” Luu said. “There was one death (Wednesday) of a Sutter County resident in their late 70s who lived in a skilled nursing facility prior to their death.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 88 on Thursday, bringing the total to 13,490 cases. There are currently 804 active cases in the area.
Fifty-eight residents were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while 93 people recovered from the virus. One local death was reported on Thursday – a total of 116 Yuba-Sutter residents have died to date due to the virus.