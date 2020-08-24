A Yuba-Sutter resident died over the weekend due to COVID-19, bringing the area’s total to 12 deaths.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the individual was in their 80s.
Overall, the area’s case count has been showing early signs of a bend in the curve in recent days, though Luu remains cautiously optimistic.
“This improvement is tenuous though and community residents should not let up on their vigilance,” Luu said. “Flu season will be starting up very soon here in the early fall and we want to avoid a ‘twin-demic’ as much as possible.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area increased by 45 on Monday, bringing the total to 2,163 cases.
Twenty-six people recovered from the virus and 25 residents were hospitalized as of Monday evening. A total of 15,239 local residents have been tested.
“With the continued poor air quality in the region, it is important to avoid prolonged outdoor activities especially for children, the elderly, those with heart or lung conditions, and pregnant women,” Luu said. “If you must be outside, minimize strenuous activity.”