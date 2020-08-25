Another death has been confirmed in Yuba-Sutter, bringing the death toll from COVID-19 to 13.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said she’s been seeing some encouraging signs in the day-to-day number of positive cases for the Yuba-Sutter area, with numbers seemingly trending downward.
“Based on reports from our tracers and investigators team, it appears more people are getting the point that COVID-19 can spread more readily in family and group gatherings,” Luu said. “Unfortunately, there are still too many people – mostly teens and young adults – who are not appreciating the risks those gatherings create for their friends and loved ones. The rate at which our case counts drop will occur in the direct relation to how many take precautions.”
The number of confirmed cases in the area increased by 33 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,195 cases.
Nineteen people recovered from the virus and 26 residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening.
A total of 19,718 local residents have been tested.
Luu said the tracer team is still running into issues of people yelling at them or being uncooperative when making contact. She urged residents to understand that the public health workers are there to help protect residents and get the Yuba-Sutter area moving in a direction to meet the state’s requirements in order to be removed from its monitoring list.
“I think it’s difficult for people in our two counties to see some neighboring counties getting off the state monitoring list, but we cannot let that distract us from what needs to be done locally each day,” Luu said. “We are moving in the right direction, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.”