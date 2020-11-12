The 14th annual Yuba-Sutter-Colusa Turkey Drive is underway with a goal of collecting more than 600 turkeys and hams and $12,000 in cash to serve up to 5,000 local residents in need, according to a news release from the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way.
All proceeds go to 17 local organizations providing holiday dinners and food baskets, as well as local food closets providing food to those in need during the holidays.
“We are facing an uphill battle for this turkey drive year, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing meat prices to increase and turkey production to decrease,” said local United Way Executive Director Bob Harlan.
“And, because of the pandemic’s effect on the economy and jobs, the actual demand from our 17 organizations receiving the donations is up sharply.”
Turkeys, hams and cash are being collected at the following locations:
-- Today, Nov. 12, at Grange Co-op in Yuba City from 3-6 p.m.
-- Friday, Nov. 13, at Dow Lewis Motors in Yuba City from 3-6 p.m.
-- Saturday, Nov. 14, at Hoblit Chevrolet in Colusa from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
-- Monday, Nov. 16, at New Earth Market in Yuba City from 3-6 p.m.
-- Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Dunkin’ in Yuba City from 3-6 p.m.
-- Thursday, Nov. 19, at Brown’s Gas Company in Marysville from 3-6 p.m.
-- Friday, Nov. 20, at Rush Personnel Services in Yuba City from 3-6 p.m.
-- Saturday, Nov 21, at Golden Valley Auto Body in Yuba City from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
If you would like to give cash:
-- Text TURKEYS to 41444.
-- Online: www.yscunitedway.org (click on “Events”).
-- Call (530) 743-1847, M-F, 8:30 am - 4:00 pm to pay by credit/debit card over the phone.
-- Checks payable to YSCUW, P.O. Box 122, Marysville, CA 9590.
Last year, the drive collected 549 turkeys and hams, along with cash donations exceeding $11,275, which was used to purchase additional hams, turkeys and other holiday dinner foods. Overall, 1,596 hams and turkeys were distributed and an estimated 5,000 residents of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties benefitted from the drive, according to Harlen in the news release.
He said that 100% of all donations are shared with 17 local churches, food closets and other organizations feeding the hungry.
The annual holiday project is organized by Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, Results Radio stations (1600 & 98.1 KUBA, Power 95.5 and Country 103.1) and presenting sponsor, Golden Valley Auto Body.