It’s hard to put a finger on what led to Wednesday’s significant decrease in confirmed cases, with new cases dropping to 16 from 49 the day prior. But it was encouraging to see, said Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“That said, for several months we have seen significant ups and downs in the case count, so it would be helpful to see it even out at some point,” Luu said.
The number of confirmed cases in the area increased by 35 on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,042 cases.
Eight people recovered from the virus and 27 residents were hospitalized as of Thursday evening.
Eleven residents have died due to COVID-19 to date. A total of 14,764 local residents have been tested.
Luu said social gatherings are leading to local infections, and those that attend are not practicing proper safety tenets.
“I know we are all feeling anxious and antsy and miss our family and friends,” Luu said. “Try to push through and be creative in socializing with them: Facetime, letters, social media, etc. Share recipes and projects and share how you’re feeling. We need to look out for each other in all aspects: our physical health and wellbeing, as well as our mental health. The weekend is a great time to do self-care and recharge.”