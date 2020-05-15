No new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Yuba-Sutter on Friday, leaving the total number of confirmed cases at 62 heading into the weekend. Sutter County has had 37 cases and Yuba County 25 cases.
Four more people recovered on Friday, bringing that total to 50. The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remains at zero and the number of deaths remains at three.
During her briefing Friday, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu addressed why the facial covering order was put in place in April. She said as more information came in from areas where the virus spread, it was determined that asymptomatic individuals could be infectious.
“This is a very, very new disease. Initially, we thought that you only need to wear a facial covering and/or mask when you became symptomatic,” Luu said. “Unfortunately, it got a lot more serious.”
The online dashboard that updates COVID-19 numbers in Yuba-Sutter is updated daily around 4 p.m. and can be found at bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org.