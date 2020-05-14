A total of 62 cases have been confirmed in the Yuba-Sutter area, with one more being confirmed on Thursday.
There have been 37 cases in Sutter County and 25 in Yuba County, according to an online dashboard that updates the numbers daily.
As of late Thursday, no one is hospitalized and 47 people have recovered. The number of coronavirus related deaths remains at three. More than 2,700 residents have been tested and around 2,400 results have been received.
Bi-County Public Health released a video Thursday afternoon reminding residents that free testing is available and highlighted the following symptoms that indicate a test should be done: mild to severe coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, mild or severe fever, mild or severe chills, mild or severe muscle pain, mild to severe sore throat or a recent loss of taste or smell. Less common symptoms include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Tests can be scheduled online by visiting lhi.car/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.