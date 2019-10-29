About 5,300 customers in the Yuba County foothills are now without power due to another shutoff initiated by Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PGE, said the shutoff in Yuba County began between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and the wind event that initiated the shutoff is expected to continue until Wednesday.
Moreno said about 21 percent of customers who were affected by an earlier shutoff initiated over the weekend had their power restored prior to the current shutoff began.
He said the areas in Yuba County now affected include Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Dobbins, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartsville, Strawberry Valley and portions of rural Marysville.
Moreno said there is a Community Resource Center open at the Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
He said it will be open as long as there are customers without power in Yuba County.
“We certainly appreciate the public's patience,” Moreno said. “We understand that power outages are an inconvenience, at best.”
He said during wind events such as this, there's a risk of trees or tree branches coming into contact with power lines, which could start wildfires.
Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the winds were increasing Tuesday morning and through the afternoon; there may be gusts in the foothills from 20 to 35 mph and then in the evening winds could increase a bit more to about 40 or 45 mph at times.
Chandler-Cooley said the winds are expected to decrease a bit overnight but throughout the day Wednesday, there could be gusts around 25 mph.
She said the critical fire weather conditions are caused by strong winds and low humidity, expected to be around 10 to 15 percent Tuesday.
Chandler-Cooley said they're encouraging people to practice fire safety and to be aware of the strong winds that can cause fires to spread quickly.
She said people should also take any loose items they may have outside inside so they don't blow away.