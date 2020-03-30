“I hate the coronavirus,” said Gabe Mansfield, 8, of Yuba City. “I want to play with my friends and I’m not dealing with not getting to see them.”
On Monday, Gabe sat in the car with his mother, Kim, who picked up a month’s worth of projects for Gabe’s sister, who takes classes at Viking Woodworking & Learning Center in Marysville.
“Our children go to CORE Charter School in Marysville already so we’re used to homeschooling and independent study,” said Kim Mansfield. “I definitely appreciate everything that Jeff and Tracy are doing.”
Mansfield said her three children all have taken classes at the school, which is located on D Street and offers a variety of hands-on and enrichment classes, to enhance what they’re doing at CORE Charter.
Jeff and Tracy Jacobson are the owners of Viking Woodworking & Learning Center and, like every other business, are making drastic changes to their operations to adapt to a world dealing with the coronavirus.
“We’re going to figure out this online learning thing together,” said Tracy Jacobson. “We’re going to be having hands-on learning classes for all of our students.”
Wearing protective masks and rubber gloves on Monday, they handed out some of the 200 brown paper bags filled with one month’s worth of supplies that contain projects for their students.
Parents were invited to let their children decorate the sidewalk near the school as a way of brightening things up amid uncertain times.
Bethany Knight, of Marysville and her son, Levi, 7, drew some chalk art outside on Monday.
“My children take their classes while they’re on summer break,” said Knight, as she drew a large, red crab on the sidewalk. “Levi gets weekly homework packets from his school and my daughter, Gracie, is in preschool so she doesn’t have much homework.”