Nearly 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine went unused over the weekend due to no-shows or cancellations for the Yuba-Sutter area’s county-sponsored clinic, though local health officials don’t plan on letting those go to waste.
“We were able to vaccinate 1,003 people for their first doses on Saturday, Feb. 27,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “Unfortunately, there were a lot of no-shows/cancellations. For the remaining doses, we will reallocate to our local vaccine partners.”
Luu credited the area’s public health teams for doing an outstanding job in creating a smooth vaccine rollout up to this point.
Yuba-Sutter residents can also register for vaccines through their primary care clinics such as Ampla, Harmony Health, Peach Tree, Adventist Health and Rideout, and several other pharmacies in the area. To see a full listing of vaccine locations, visit suttercounty.org/vaccine and yuba.org/vaccines.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 24 on Monday, bringing the total to 14,653 cases. There are currently 293 active cases in the area.
There were 28 people hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 52 people recovered from COVID-19. To date, 134 Yuba-Sutter residents have died from the virus.