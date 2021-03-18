Around half of the 1,400 available spots for this weekend’s county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine clinic were still open for registration as of Thursday afternoon.
Vaccine eligibility expanded even further this week. In addition to those 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions, the California Department of Public Health outlined that those with an increased risk are also now eligible to receive the vaccine, which includes individuals who live or work in high-risk congregate settings like an incarceration/detention facility, homeless shelter, or behavioral health facility, along with public transit workers including airport and commercial airline workers.
Other categories that are eligible for the vaccine include residents 65 years and older, health care workers, and frontline workers in education and childcare, ag and food industries, and emergency services.
“Register for an appointment by visiting yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine, clicking ‘For Public’ and going to the Vaccine Registration site,” said Russ Brown, Yuba County media and community relations coordinator.
Nearly 850 local residents received their second dose of the vaccine at Wednesday’s county-sponsored clinic. A total of 13,291 doses have been administered at county-sponsored events. Nearly 40,000 local residents have received doses to date.
“Yuba County remains in the purple tier while Sutter County has moved into red,” Brown said. “We continue focusing on efficiently vaccinating our community — especially those who are harder to reach perhaps because of where they live.”
In order for Yuba County to move into the red tier, it would need to keep its metrics below 8 new cases per day for at least two weeks.
“We are getting close to the end of the tunnel but we’re not there yet,” Brown said. “While we continue through vaccine rollout and building up herd immunity, we need to continue doing our parts to keep case counts down. We don’t want to see businesses open up just to close again, and we certainly don’t want our area’s only hospital to be overwhelmed like it was just a couple short months ago.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 18 on Thursday. There are currently 164 open cases in the area.
Twenty-one people were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while six virus cases closed. To date, 141 local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.