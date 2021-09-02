The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area continued to climb Thursday amid the report of another COVID-related death for a member of the community.
According to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard, 1,768 active COVID cases were reported Thursday. The previous high was Wednesday with 1,692 cases. On Monday, the area had 1,528 active cases.
Another death also was recorded, bringing the total number of area deaths related to COVID-19 to 176. The person who was reported to have died was an unvaccinated Sutter County resident in their early 40s, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
There were 74 people hospitalized with COVID as of Thursday with 25 in the intensive care unit.