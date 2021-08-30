Active COVID-19 cases are at their highest point ever for the Yuba-Sutter area since the beginning of the pandemic.
With 1,571 active cases reported on Monday, that number now surpasses the previous high for the area which was recorded Friday at 1,528 cases, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
The number of active cases in the area has risen dramatically since early July and are now at levels not seen since late last year.
“The reason for the surge and the deaths we are seeing almost daily is the delta variant. It’s highly transmissible and especially dangerous for those who are unvaccinated,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
There also was another COVID-related death reported Monday. The individual who died was unvaccinated and in their mid-50s, according to Charles Smith, Public Information Officer for Sutter County.
The total number of area deaths related to COVID-19 now stands at 171.
The number of hospitalizations in the Yuba-Sutter area related to COVID-19 has also increased to 62 with 25 currently in the intensive care unit.