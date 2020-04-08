Adventist Health announced the launch of the “COVID-19 Virtual Assistant and Symptom Checker” on the Adventist Health website, for people to check symptoms and obtain information about COVID-19 via online chat.
“During this unprecedented time of uncertainty and constant change, Adventist Health understands the essential need and our responsibility to provide up-to-date information and support to the communities we serve,” said Ramesh Nathan, medical director of infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship, in a news release from Adventist Health. “We know patients find these resources to be helpful, and this online tool can provide an even quicker response to those seeking information.”
Adventist Health worked with GYANT, a digital health company that specializes in artificial intelligence, virtual assistants for health systems, to develop the COVID-19 Virtual Assistant and Symptom Checker.
“We developed our COVID-19 Screener and Emergency Response Assistant to help hospitals and health systems manage the influx of patient inquiries during time of uncertainty,” said Stefan Behrens, CEO of GYANT.
The COVID-19 Virtual Assistant and Symptom Checker, was developed using guidelines and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization.
According to the news release, the free, easy-to-use online tool accessible 24/7 and offers a symptom checker as well as provides options for a virtual visit and information on sheltering-in-place.
For additional information and resources about coronavirus, visit adventisthealth.org/coronavirus-preparedness/.