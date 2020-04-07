Adventist Health/Rideout announced it has launched on-demand virtual services, which allows doctors to consult with patients remotely using video and audio through a computer or mobile device.
“Virtual visits can be vital to cope with the growing surge in demand for medical services,” according to a news release from Adventist, “and to keep health workers and patients safer.”
Instead of sitting in a waiting room, patients can see their doctors using video from their computer or device from home. Providers are using virtual visits to screen for COVID-19 cases, handle routine visits and the chronically ill.
Virtual visits relieve some anxiety in patients about going to a clinic and also save masks, gowns and key supplies, which are in high demand for dealing with the pandemic.
“Virtual care makes accessing doctors and providers even easier with technology-enabled, easy to use tools to connect patients with providers. Patients’ can access care from the comfort of their home with less risk of exposure,” said Dr. Hoda Asmar, Adventist Health chief clinical officer. “Our hope is that by making care more accessible and creating fewer barriers, more people will seek care, especially those who may be worried about COVID-19 and those who do not have transportation.”
To participate in a virtual visit, a patient needs a smartphone, tablet or computer with a working camera and microphone. The provider sends an email with a link for the scheduled visit, which utilizes Microsoft Teams, a technology-enabled, easy-to use secure platform, which is available as a downloadable app or web-based app.
Patients are asked to log in 20 minutes prior to the scheduled visit so they can answer some intake questions regarding medications and health history, according to the news release. Once the visit begins, the provider and patient can see and hear each other as if they were in the same room.
Adventist Health’s clinic staff is reaching out to patients to reschedule appointments as virtual visits if possible. Patients who have a scheduled in-person appointment with a provider can also request to have their appointment rescheduled as a virtual visit by contacting their doctor’s office.
Virtual visits are covered by most insurance plans. To learn more about virtual visits, readers should go to AdventistHealth.org/VirtualVisits or contact their local provider.