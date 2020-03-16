Adventist Health/Rideout officials in a news release late Monday announced changes to some protocols, especially relating to visitation, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The daily evolving clinical dynamics of COVID 19 are necessitating reducing exposure of visitors at Adventist Health and Rideout. Based on this need, the visitor limitation guidance ... was created to support patient and staff safety,” it was stated in the news release. “Please understand this information is dynamic and changing hour by hour.”
Effective Tuesday, March 17, at 8 a.m., Adventist Health/Rideout will begin following new visitor guidelines until further notice.
No visitors will be allowed on hospital units or in the emergency room except for OB patients and those who are critically ill and/or at the end of life. In such cases, visitors will be limited to only one visitor on a 24-hour basis.
For OB patients and for those who are critically ill or at the end of life, visiting will be limited further as follows:
– Visitors who have any flu-like symptoms may not visit. These symptoms include: Runny nose; fever; cough and trouble breathing.
– Visitors who have traveled outside of the United States in the past 14 days may not visit.
– Visitors who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with Coronavirus may not visit.
– No visitors under 18 years of age.
– All visitors will be screened for coronavirus risk upon entry and will be asked to not continue the visit if determined at risk.
“We understand the importance of visitors and loved ones; we want to take all precautions for everyone who enters our doors,” it was stated in the release.
The hospital recommends using FaceTime, Skype or the phone to connect with and update loved ones who cannot visit during a patient’s stay. Patients can visit with their nurses for more information, or visit the hospital website: adventisthealthrideout.org.