Adventist Health and Rideout announced the organization is preparing a plan in the event the hospital’s emergency room sees a surge of patients due to the coronavirus.
As part of the surge plan, the emergency department is being split into two areas – one for patients with respiratory conditions and one for patients without respiratory conditions, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday.
The respiratory area of the emergency room has been converted to a negative pressure air flow environment, which is suited for people with respiratory illnesses.
The emergency department will also be practicing procedures in the event of a surge of patients. Community members may see a patient care tent in the department’s parking lot. The organization wants the public to know that such a tent does not mean there has been a change of conditions within the hospital, rather it means healthcare professionals are practicing their plans.