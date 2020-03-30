Adventist Health/Rideout is seeking donations due to a shortage of medical supplies that help healthcare providers, according to a flier from Adventist Health/Rideout.
Needed supplies include eye protection such as goggles or glasses; face protection like face shields; masks; and body protection such as rain ponchos, coveralls and bunny suits.
“We ask that anyone who has any of these products to please donate them to Adventist Health and Rideout,” it was stated in the flier. “While we hope production and availability of these products will increase soon, right now, we need your help.”
Those who would like to donate can drop off items between 9 a.m. and noon at 614 J St., Marysville, or email Kristine Cassidy at cassidk@ah.org.