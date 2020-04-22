Adventist Health/Rideout announced several organizational changes on Tuesday due to the financial impacts sustained during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including layoffs and a reduction in staffing hours and contracted services.
Rick Rawson, president of Adventist Health/Rideout, sent a memo out to staff members on Tuesday afternoon notifying them of the changes.
“To ensure sustainability of our services beyond this pandemic phase, we are faced with the difficult decisions of adjusting costs and personnel throughout the organization. This has included aggressive flexing (reduced hours) of staff and management, reduction in our Foundation physicians’ and our medical groups’ compensation, elimination of several contracted services and staff, and temporary or permanent layoffs of several associates,” Rawson said in the letter.
Rawson said 15 people were temporarily laid off this week. He estimated the reduction in staff and contract hours to be equivalent of approximately 175 full-time equivalents compared to historical staffing levels – a number that will be dependent on volumes going forward.
In the memo to staff, he said the organization was making every effort to minimize the impacts of the pandemic on its workforce, including continuing to provide full benefits to those associates who were temporarily laid off. Moving forward, his team plans to evaluate needs and restore positions, hours and salaries accordingly.
“These actions, while painful, are necessary for Adventist Health and Rideout to remain strong and continue to be positioned to meet the growing needs of our community into the future,” Rawson said. “We value every associate in our Adventist Health family and look forward to when we can have everyone fully engaged again.”
As part of the hospital’s response to the virus, they were required to close or consolidate outpatient services and limit visitors, vendors and non-urgent tests, surgeries and procedures, all of which resulted in a substantial reduction in patient volumes and revenue.
“We are following our system and state guidance in restarting elective procedures,” Rawson said. “These will come back gradually but are dependent on how well our community contains the spread of the virus. This will significantly help the financial downturn we have experienced due to this situation.”
On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that hospitals can begin scheduling essential surgeries again following the temporary halt.
Some of the types of procedures he highlighted included tumor removal, heart valve replacements and those that would treat chronic diseases. Cosmetic surgeries would not be permitted.