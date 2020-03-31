The staff at Adventist Health and Rideout has been working around the clock caring for patients during the current public health emergency. The hospital has plans in place in the event a surge of patients flood the emergency room due to the coronavirus in the days ahead, but officials are turning to the Yuba-Sutter community for assistance for needed personal protective equipment (PPE) as there is a shortage globally.
“I think the hardest thing we’ve been struggling with here is the turnaround time for testing,” said Monica Arrowsmith, a public information officer with Adventist Health/Rideout. “We have patients, for example, who are under suspicion of having the virus, and we have to keep them completely isolated until we get a confirmation, either positive or negative. Until then, our biggest challenge is the fact that our staff is burning through PPE while we wait for test results.”
The biggest need at the hospital is masks, she said. Starting earlier this week, hospital staff started masking everyone who came into any of the organization’s facilities. Health care staff must also change masks before and after caring for a patient.
Basic surgical masks help prevent the spread of the virus from infectious patients and also adds a level of protection for staff. Arrowsmith said staff would prefer hospital-grade masks but are also accepting homemade masks in the event the former runs out. She said they currently have enough to meet their immediate needs but don’t have more than a week’s worth left.
Secondly, the hospital is in need of eyewear, particularly goggles that staff can wear when they are taking care of a patient suspected of having COVID-19.
The hospital is expecting to receive a shipment of supplies from its usual sources at some point in the near future, but the hope is to have the community donate in anticipation of a surge in patients, which prediction models indicate is coming, Arrowsmith said.
Those interested in donating items can do so Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. – noon at 614 J St., Marysville. For more information, email Kristine Cassidy at CassidK@ah.org.
“We are so appreciative for the support so far,” Arrowsmith said. “We’ve gotten so many donations and offers to help. We cannot thank the community enough.”