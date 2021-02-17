Yuba-Sutter residents aged 50 and older in frontline sectors including food and agriculture, education and childcare, and emergency services had the first opportunity Wednesday to sign up for a county-sponsored vaccination clinic and slots filled up fast.
By 3 p.m., all but about 25 doses of the 1,200 available in this Saturday’s vaccination clinic were spoken for.
“We’re happy to see vaccine distribution expanding to more people, and we hope to see more doses sent our way ...” said Yuba County public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum.
Appointments for a second-dose clinic scheduled for next week also filled up fast yesterday, with just a handful of slots still available Wednesday afternoon.
While bi-county health officials continue to work through Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule, COVID-19 case numbers in the area continue to show improvement.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 29 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 14,371 cases. There are currently 419 active cases in the area.
There were 40 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening, while 111 people recovered from the virus.
To date, 129 Yuba-Sutter residents have died from the virus.
One additional COVID-19 related death was reported in Colusa County on Tuesday, bringing that county’s total up to 12.
As of Wednesday, health officials reported 2,110 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County – an increase of 64 new cases since Feb. 10.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 86 are active cases in isolation – including nine individuals who have been hospitalized at this time.
To date, 2,011 people have recovered from the virus within Colusa County.
At this time, Colusa County is continuing to move through Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule as well.
Marcos Kropf, Colusa County counsel, said more than 500 doses of the vaccine were scheduled to be administered last weekend to teachers and law enforcement as well as second round doses for fire personnel.
“Additionally we have 100 doses allocated for behavioral health, child protective services and adult protective services staff,” said Kropf.
As of Monday, 2,485 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County. Of those, 799 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 920 have been distributed to local health care partners.
Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties remain in the purple, most restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system at this time. Sutter County is averaging 25.4 new cases per 100,000 people daily with a test positivity of 8.7 percent. Yuba County is averaging 20.9 new cases per 100,000 people a day with a test positivity of 8.4 percent. Colusa County is averaging 20.9 new cases per 100,000 people daily and the current positivity rate is 7.8 percent.
In order to move into the less restrictive red tier, each county needs to have an average of less than seven new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of less than 8 percent.