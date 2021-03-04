All 1,100 slots for this Saturday’s bi-county vaccination clinic have been filled, according to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
She said as of right now the vaccine rollout will continue to be handled by Bi-County Health but that discussions are going about when Blue Cross Blue Shield will take over. Luu said even after the takeover there will still be county-sponsored clinics.
“As far as we are aware, this is a rapidly evolving situation,” Luu said.
Vaccines will continue to be available at zero out of pocket costs to residents.
“As in the past, healthcare clinics and pharmacies providing vaccines may bill insurance carriers for the administration fee,” Luu said.
According to Luu, the decrease in case counts is tenuous because of the surge in virus variant cases.
“The key focus is continued vigilance with mask wearing, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings while we continue to aggressively roll out vaccination,” Luu said.
Cases increased by 19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 14,692. There are currently 247 active cases in Yuba-Sutter. As of late Thursday, there are 34 people hospitalized and 25 people recovered on Thursday. To date, 137 people have died from COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter. One death was reported on Thursday.
For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.