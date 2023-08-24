This month marked my second full year as editor of the Appeal-Democrat.
Now that I feel I am more firmly established within the community and have had the chance to become more familiar with local leaders and officials, as well as Yuba-Sutter itself, I wanted to establish a new Appeal-Democrat Editorial Board that can produce at least two columns a month that will be by the community and for the community.
The Appeal-Democrat Editorial Board is made up of 10 individuals, not including myself and reporter Michaela Harris, who I feel bring their own unique perspective of the community and its past, present and future. Each person cares deeply about this place we call home and has garnered my full respect and admiration during my time here.
I don’t expect us to always agree and in fact I welcome constructive conversations that I hope will challenge not just each and every one of us on the board, but maybe readers as well. My mission at the Appeal, whether it be through our news articles or columns, is to inform and bring context to the pressing issues of our time. I want to move beyond the rhetoric and stick to what’s right and what’s truthful.
The community members selected to be a part of the Appeal-Democrat Editorial Board include the following:
– Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way
– Johnny Burke, executive director of the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium
– Lloyd Leighton, chair of the Sutter County Republican Central Committee
– Sharon Foote, chair of the Sutter County Democratic Central Committee
– Ameya Scanlon, youth program coordinator for Tri-County Diversity
– Ted Langdell, longtime community member who runs Yuba-Sutter Live
– Chris Pedigo, former Marysville City Council member
– Grace Espindola, former Yuba City City Council member
– Lee Jones, longtime community member and owner of the Harkey House Bed & Breakfast Inn in Yuba City
– Marni Sanders, executive director of Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter and former CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce
The focus of the editorial board will be on issues directly affecting the Yuba-Sutter community. I would like the board to stay away, as best we can, from national politics or controversial wedge issues unless those subjects directly affect people here in some meaningful way. The columns from the board aren’t meant to always be critical and could offer new perspectives on the positive happenings going on around us.
I hope to convene the first meeting of the board within the next two weeks and have the first column ready within a month.
I also just want to take the time to say thank you to the readers and subscribers of the Appeal. This board is for you. While this endeavor will undoubtedly create more “work” for me, I feel it’s worth the time so that we can present something that I firmly believe will be a valuable addition to not only the Appeal, but the community itself.