A Yuba County resident between the age of 100 and 110 years old was the latest to have died due to COVID-19, according to Russ Brown, Yuba County’s Media and Community Relations Coordinator.
Brown said the individual was unvaccinated and lived at home prior to being hospitalized at Adventist Health/Rideout.
To date, there have been 165 Yuba-Sutter residents that have succumbed to the virus since the outset of the pandemic. Currently, 58 people are hospitalized due to COVID and there are 1,363 active cases, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
On Monday, there were 1,269 active COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Brown said 44.8 percent of Sutter County residents are fully vaccinated with at least one of the three vaccines. In Yuba County, 35.6 percent of residents have been fully inoculated against the virus.
Brown is hoping that with Pfizer being granted full approval by the Food & Drug Administration on Monday, and the other two vaccines reportedly moving toward full approval, that more residents will choose to get vaccinated.
“The best protection is the vaccine,” Brown said.