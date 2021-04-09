As of late Friday there were still appointments available for the county-sponsored vaccination clinic planned for today (Saturday), according to Yuba County Director of Public Health Homer Rice.
The clinic will be administering the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was studied in a different time period and location, so it’s not comparing apples to apples,” Rice said about the differences between the different vaccines. “Any vaccine is better than not getting vaccinated, and it is safe and effective against COVID-19.”
Rice said so far public health has not received any reports of cases associated with a large gathering over the Easter weekend. In 2020, the area saw surges in cases following holidays. Rice said it usually takes a week to 10 days to get word of a positive test result after an exposure.
“People are able to celebrate outdoors now, compared to holidays in the fall and winter, so hopefully residents took advantage of the nicer weather to celebrate safely,” Rice said. “Only time will tell if there’s an outbreak from celebrating without practicing the tenets.”
Rice reminded residents that gaining herd immunity without a vaccine costs lives and that getting vaccinated is the only safe way through the pandemic.
“It is important to continue to care for yourself and others by wearing a facial covering and following social distancing protocols,” Rice said. “We understand there is a lot of fear and misinformation, but science has led us through past pandemics, and it leads us forward now.”
Cases in Yuba-Sutter increased by 13 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 15,289. There are 11 people currently hospitalized and 107 open cases. On Friday, 20 cases were closed. To date, 142 people have died due to the virus.
For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org.