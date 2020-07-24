Yuba-Sutter residents concerned they might have COVID-19 have two state-run sites and several primary care providers in the area to utilize for testing services. Still, the area lags behind the state average in terms of the percentage of residents tested.
The area has a combined population of 175,639 people. As of Friday morning, 10,321 residents had been tested – only about 6 percent.
Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the local number lags behind the state’s testing average of 10 percent. She said it’s important to note that the two state-run OptumServe testing sites – located at the Sutter County Veterans Hall in Yuba City and Yuba County Library in Marysville – have been experiencing a 30 percent no-show rate, which signifies to her the area’s testing capacity is adequate but residents are not showing up to their scheduled testing appointments.
“I would strongly recommend that any individual who has signs/symptoms concerning COVID-19 to get tested,” Luu said. “Your result not only helps you to know if you are infectious or not with COVID-19, but allows Public Health to identify close contacts who need to quarantine in order to thwart the transmission of the virus as much as possible.”
Demand for testing has exponentially increased in recent weeks, resulting in a delay in available testing appointments as well as test results, Luu said. Aside from OptumServe’s no-cost testing sites, local clinics such as Ampla Health, Peach Tree Health and Harmony Health have testing locations in the area for their respective patients.
Cindy Snelgrove, chief clinical services officer for Ampla Health, said in the first 14 days of July, the organization’s 13 clinics across six counties averaged about 240 tests per day – a total of 3,358 tests in that timeframe, which is more than two times what was conducted in the entire month of June.
She said the main thing her team is seeing from the results is that the majority of positive cases are from family clusters.
“The biggest challenge has been meeting the growing demand,” Snelgrove said. “At this point, because the demand is so large and because of social distancing requirements, we have to make sure we schedule appointments. That’s the next step we had to go to because the demand was so great.”
The process
Ampla Health’s clinics have drive-through testing locations where patients can park and have a nurse in personal protective equipment administer an oral swab that takes less than a minute, which is by design to mitigate the risk of transmission to both patients and employees, Snelgrove said.
“I think people should know that everyone can get tested. We accept all insurance, and we have a sliding fee program that we offer,” Snelgrove said. “We do our best to not have any barriers to testing. It’s very important to us to get people tested who need to be tested.”
Another form of testing involves swabs in the patient’s nasal passageway. While the experience has been described as unconformable by some, the process can also be completed within five minutes or less.
“Again, it is a very quick process – those conducting the tests ask you to lean your head back slightly, and they place the swab up your nasal passageway, quickly rotate the swab to ensure they get the specimen they need, and you are done,” Luu said.
Because of the uptick in people wanting test kits, officials advise those registering for a test at the OptumServe sites to expect to wait up to four days to get an appointment and up to seven days more to get results.
Residents can get tested through their primary care physician by calling their doctor and arranging to get tested. CVS pharmacies are also offering free drive-through testing (www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing), though there is a lag in appointments and results as well, Luu said.
“Residents can register for an appointment for free COVID-19 testing at an OptumServe site by visiting LHI.care/COVIDtesting, or by calling (888) 634-1123,” she said.
For more information, go to BePreparedYuba.org or BePreparedSutter.org and click “screening/testing.”