Colusa Casino Resort and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain have postponed events and some promotions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, Hard Rock announced that entertainment would be suspended at its venues, Club Velvet and Hard Rock Café, until April 15. Hard Rock remains open with normal hours of operation.
“To ensure the safety of our guests and team members, we have implemented enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols across the world in partnership with our global sanitation partners and have made a significant investment to procure appropriate disinfectants and sanitation products that work against the COVID-19 virus,” Hard Rock posted on its Facebook page.
Along with postponing events, Hard Rock announced it would be temporarily postponing its Classic Rockers program for guests over 55.
Colusa Casino Resort General Manager Victor Fernandez said in a letter on Thursday there would be an increase in frequency of cleaning and sanitizing protocols for touch points, increase in sanitation stations, and the elimination of self-serve buffets and complimentary drinks at the facility. Fernandez announced that starting Tuesday, operational hours would be temporarily limited to 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
“Limiting the operational hours and certain operations will ensure our staff has the opportunity to deep clean and sanitize our facility daily,” Fernandez said in the statement.
On Tuesday, the casino announced that several programs have been suspended because they lead to large gatherings or situations where social distancing is difficult.