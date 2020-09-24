Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the Yuba-Sutter area’s case count numbers continue to slowly improve, though work remains in order to be removed from the state’s most restrictive tier.
One area the community continues to fall short on, particularly in Yuba County, she said, is in achieving the state-established metric for testing positivity, which was established to counter efforts within counties to make case counts look better by avoiding testing.
“Our case count numbers put us on the cusp of stepping into the Red Tier, but that will not happen until more of our residents are willing to go and get their free COVID-19 testing,” Luu said. “I have seen the testing numbers, and we continue to see the state-sponsored OptumServe sites underutilized at 30-40 percent of daily testing capacity only. The state will not allow us to move to the next tier until our community demonstrates a willingness to be tested.”
Moving to a less-restrictive tier would allow for more of the economy to open up.
Luu said residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, chills, sore throat, cough, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, nausea/vomiting, or diarrhea), been in close contact of a confirmed case, or have high-risk respiratory interactions (going to gatherings, not socially distancing, etc.) should get tested. If the situation improves, she said the area could be moved into the next less restrictive tier within the next few weeks.
“Some of our residents may be hesitant to get tested because they heard about the older method of testing that involved a long and thin swab that had to reach uncomfortably into the nasal cavity. Testing sites do not do that any longer,” Luu said. “Now, a short swab is placed just inside your nose for a few seconds, and it is much easier to endure. A visit to the OptumServe testing site can be completed in under 10 minutes.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 17 on Thursday, bringing the area’s total to 2,839 cases.
Fourteen people were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while 61 residents recovered from the virus. Eighteen residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.