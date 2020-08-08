Yuba-Sutter had 34 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Aug. 8, bringing the total to 1,542
The death toll remained 11, while 29 people are currently hospitalized. Thirty-three residents recovered on Saturday.
Testing continues to rise with 12,733 Y-S residents having been checked for COVID-19. Those looking for results should expect to wait a while, as 10,808 have received results to date.
For more local information pertaining to the pandemic visit BePreparedYuba.org and BePreparedSutter.org. Statewide information on coronavirus is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov and navigating to the link below COVID-19.