A Yuba County resident was reported dead Tuesday due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Yuba-Sutter to 153 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Currently 33 residents remain hospitalized due to COVID at Adventist Health-Rideout hospital – nine of whom are in the intensive care unit.
Russ Brown, media and community relations coordinator for Yuba County, said essentially nine out of every 10 people who enter the hospital are either partially unvaccinated or not yet inoculated at all.
There were also 52 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 591. In total, there have been 17,472 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The total population of the Yuba-Sutter is roughly 180,000 residents.
Sutter County has seen just under 14 new cases per 100,000 within the last week. Yuba County’s seven-day average is slightly higher at 31 new cases per 100,000 residents – a test positivity rate of 14.3 percent.
Sutter County’s test positivity rate is eight percent. Statewide, the seven-day positivity rate hit 6.7 percent – a figure not seen since February of this year.
Brown confirmed that the Sutter County vaccination rate is slightly higher than Yuba County’s rate, with 41 percent of its residents fully protected from COVID-19. Yuba County stands at 31 percent.
Health officials from Yuba and Sutter counties continue to recommend that residents wear masks in indoor settings, per California Department of Public Health guidance, but have yet to reissue a mask mandate.
Brown said if the state changes its guidance, Yuba-Sutter will likely follow suit.
Meghan Marshall, Yuba County deputy director of Health and Human Services and director of Public Health, said while the public may be exhausted by the constant ebb and flow of recommendations from federal and state partners, the fact remains that the virus is simply sticking around.
“Like a shark in the water, COVID continues to lurk in our community, waiting for any and every opportunity to strike,” Marshall said in a partial statement released to The Appeal. “Unlike previously thought, this virus attacks regardless of age, with the youngest Yuba County case being a one-month-old baby. This shark can only be starved out of our waters by more of our community taking precautions, such as staying home when we feel ill, wearing facial coverings, practicing social distancing and becoming vaccinated when we are able.”
The COVID-19 spike is happening all across the state and is causing California’s leaders to reinforce facial covering mandates regardless of vaccination status. On Monday, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and Berkeley began mandating masks again in indoor public settings, following in the footsteps of Los Angeles, Sacramento and Yolo counties.
Currently about 50 percent of California’s population is now living under the same mask rules that were lifted more than a month ago.
In hopes of getting more local residents vaccinated, Sutter County is hosting a vaccine clinic every Tuesday through the month of August from noon to 6:30 p.m. at Maple Park Housing, located at 2340 Gum Street in Live Oak.
Residents can also register for a vaccine at https://www.yuba.org/coronavirus or at https://myturn.ca.gov.
Currently there are several walk-in vaccine clinics in the area. Harmony Health Medical Clinic offers one at 1908 North Beale Road in Marysville and at 399 Del Norte Avenue in Yuba City.
There is also a clinic at the Sutter E-Center Head Start program (200 Western Avenue, Yuba City) and a two-dose Moderna clinic in Gridley at 135 Spruce Street.