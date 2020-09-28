The Yuba-Sutter area’s COVID-19 death count increased over the weekend to 19 people.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the individual was in their early 60s and had been intubated in the ICU since mid-August.
“They did have underlying medical conditions, but still would not have died if they did not have COVID-19,” Luu said. “Our hearts go out to their family.”
The state will release its weekly tier designation today, though the Yuba-Sutter area is expected to remain in the most restrictive tier. However, Luu said she’s optimistic the area will be able to move into the next, less restrictive tier very soon.
“Our numbers continue to stay low – Friday saw the highest number of cases of the weekend with 10 new cases in Sutter County. Saturday and Sunday those numbers stayed in the single digits for both counties,” she said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by eight on Monday, bringing the area’s total to 2,884 cases.
Twelve people were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 39 residents recovered from the virus.
“We are doing well and heading in the right direction. This year has been tough on everyone and I know we are all ready to go back to normal,” Luu said. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 is still here and a threat, harming those in our communities, statewide, and across the country as we reach 205,000 deaths nationwide.
“As we await a widely available vaccine, we must continue to stay strong and practice those tenets to prevent transmitting the virus to others, should we inadvertently be infected.”