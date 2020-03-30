In the last few days, school districts in the area announced that after assessing the current situation regarding the COVID-19 crisis, school closures would be extended into the early part of May.
Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Gary Cena said students in the state won’t be required to do any makeup days when school is back in session, per Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order about school closures statewide.
Here is the latest on what districts in the area have announced and what they are doing to prepare for instructing students at home:
Marysville Joint Unified School District
In a letter posted on the district website, Cena said that school closures would be extended through May 1. This week, teachers will be training to prepare for distance learning that will begin Monday, April 13. Cena said Monday was the first day that Chromebooks were being checked out to students who don’t have access to a computer at home. He said the district will have enough for every student who needs one and the checkout process will continue the rest of this week.
The focus of distance learning for MJUSD is maintaining a strong relationship between home and school and student engagement. Different teachers for different ages will be using different methods for instruction, including video communication technology in some cases, according to Cena. Specific details will be available in the coming days.
“The heart of it is to continue learning,” Cena said.
While exact details have not been finalized high school seniors should not see their graduation progress impacted by being forced to learn from home, according to Cena.
“Students will not be punished for a situation like this that is outside their control,” Cena said.
Yuba City Unified School District
The district said in a news release that a distance-learning program has been developed, based on a survey of parents and teachers, that will be ready for instruction to begin the week of April 13. Further details will be provided later this week.
“This is an enormous task, and it will require the hard work, patience and cooperation of everyone involved,” the release said.
Schools will be closed through at least May 1 and the release said teachers and staff continue to be paid as if schools were open.
Sutter Union High School District
Sutter Union High School District announced Saturday that it is extending its school closures until May 4, according to a post on its website. The district will continue to use distance learning programs to monitor academic progress.
Yuba County Office of Education
The office of education announced it will be extending school closures through May 1.
Sutter County Superintendent of Schools
In a news release Sunday, the Sutter County superintendent of schools office said it did not anticipate school returning earlier than May 4. This includes all programs, the Feather River Academy, Special Education, Tri-County ROP, Sutter County Adult Education and Sutter County One-Stop.
Colusa Unified School District
Schools will be closed through spring break April 17, according to executive administrative assistant Ashley Jennings. At a special board meeting on April 16, the situation will be re-evaluated and it will be decided whether schools will re-open or whether the closures will be extended.
The district has deployed Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots to families that need them with instruction being done online via Google Classrooms. Some lower grade level teachers are preparing paper packets for students, according to Jennings.
Wheatland Union High School District
The district’s closures have been extended to May 1 and in a news release it was stated the school could resume sooner if the situation improves. Distance learning began Monday and students were encouraged to check their email for information from their teachers. A master schedule board with links and directions is posted at www.wheatlandhigh.org.
Graduation ceremonies for Wheatland Union High School District and Wheatland Union High School are still scheduled for June 3 and 5 respectively. The ceremonies may be re-scheduled, according to the release.