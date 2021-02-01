The second county-sponsored vaccination clinic, conducted last weekend, was a success, said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, who credited the work put forth by Yuba-Sutter staff and volunteers.
“We were able to vaccinate 954 individuals – not 1,000 due to some no-shows/cancellations,” Luu said.
The Yuba-Sutter area continues to see a decline in the number of new cases and hospitalizations, though Luu warned that the area has yet to flatten the curve.
“With the Brazil, South Africa, and UK variants circulating in the United States, now more than ever we need to be vigilant about social distancing, mask wearing, limiting interactions with those not in our households,” Luu said.
Two local residents died over the weekend due to COVID-19 – a Sutter County resident in their mid-60s and a Yuba County resident in their early 60s. Both individuals lived at home prior to hospitalization.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 41 on Monday, bringing the total to 13,744 cases. There are currently 694 active cases in the area.
Fifty-eight residents were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 131 people recovered from the virus.
Two local deaths were reported on Monday – a total of 121 Yuba-Sutter residents have died to date due to the virus.