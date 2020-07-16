Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said there have been intermittent shortages of testing kits in the area, but residents can still get tested at community sites in Yuba City and Marysville, as well as through their primary care clinics.
“Demand for testing has exponentially increased in recent weeks and as a result, there has been a lag in available testing appointments as well as test results,” Luu said. “We have communicated this with the state, though we understand this has been an issue statewide.”
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 23 on Thursday, bringing the Yuba-Sutter area’s total to 707 cases.
Sixteen residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, and 12 people recovered on Thursday. Seven local residents have died from COVID-19 to date.
A total of 9,279 local residents have been tested in the area.
Luu encouraged community members to do their part in helping minimize the spread of the virus to allow local businesses to open back up following the latest state-mandated shutdown. She said the tenets that have been put in place by health officials are meant to protect the public, despite being uncomfortable and inconvenient.
“You must be diligent in practicing these tenets while at home, too, as at least half of our local infections stem from social gatherings,” Luu said. “If you are hosting a party, or plan on going to a barbecue, please think about the risk involved (as at least 20 percent of cases don’t ever develop symptoms) and what you can do to minimize those risks: keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more from anyone you do not live with (yes, even other family members); wear a facial covering when you cannot maintain that social distance from other people at all times; practice good hand hygiene; don’t share food, drinks or utensils; and stay home if you have any symptoms, even if mild.”