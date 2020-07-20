Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said this area had a slight improvement in coronavirus numbers in the last several days – last week, the area saw anywhere from 40-50 new cases per day, as opposed to the last few days when there have been about 30-35 new cases per day.
“While I’m cautiously optimistic, I want to remind the community that the improvement is still too short to be considered a significant trend, and our cases and hospitalizations can again quickly rise if the community is not vigilant,” Luu said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 38 on Monday, bringing the total to 828 cases.
Fourteen residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, and 16 people recovered on Monday. Seven local residents have died from COVID-19 to date.
A total of 9,738 local residents have been tested in the area.
Local law enforcement officials notified Luu that the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control was visiting the area on Friday, but no issues were reported as businesses contacted were in compliance with the latest state mandates.
“With our local businesses working hard to alter their operations to be in compliance with the state mandate, we’re hopeful that the community finds it worth putting in the effort to flatten the curve again,” she said. “As we’ve said, without a vaccine, the virus is here to stay. What we can do is practice the tenets we all know to limit the transmission, which will greatly lower the number of confirmed cases, as well as prevent unnecessary hospitalization and deaths.”
Luu highlighted an example in Springfield, Missouri, in which two hair stylists continued to go to work despite having symptoms of COVID-19. The stylists worked on 139 clients before finding out they tested positive, but when Public Health contacted the clients (104 were interviewed), none had reported symptoms, and of the 67 who consented to be tested, each one tested negative for the virus. Luu said the reason no one tested positive for the virus was due to both the stylists and the clients wearing facial coverings.
“This goes to show that the tenets in place really do make a difference,” she said. “I think people want to see huge jumps in numbers in an effort to justify these shutdowns, but remember: the goal is to prevent unnecessary deaths, hospitalizations, chronic suffering.”