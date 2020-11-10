After weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases in the area, both Yuba and Sutter counties will be moved back into the state’s most restrictive tier beginning Nov. 17.
The state announced its latest tier designations on Tuesday, which saw 11 counties across the state regress. Next week’s return to the purple tier means many non-essential indoor business operations will be required to close.
Sutter County’s metrics have risen to 8.8 new cases per 100,000 residents daily with a test positivity of 5.3 percent and a seven-day case count of 65. Yuba County’s metrics have risen to 11.2 new cases per 100,000 residents daily with a test positivity of 5.4 percent and a seven-day case count of 62.
Counties go back to the purple tier if they average more than 7 cases per 100,000.
“As a reminder for comparison sake just one month ago, both counties were reporting low single digit new cases daily,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
The number of confirmed cases increased by 30 on Tuesday, bringing the area’s total to 3,583 cases.
Five people were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, while 31 residents recovered from the virus. It’s worth noting that two months-old infants have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last few weeks – one has since been released while the other is still hospitalized. Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
“As we’ve said since day one, this is a marathon, not a sprint,” Luu said. “We’re all getting fatigued by this, but we have to stay strong. Let’s get through this tough fall/winter season by doing our parts to keep each other from getting sick.”