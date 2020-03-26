In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Beale Air Force base has adopted a “two-team system” that will alternate duty locations for base personnel every two weeks, according to 9th Reconnaissance Wing Commander Col. Andy Clark.
Using two teams means that approximately 50 percent of the civilian and military personnel will be working from home for two-week intervals. The “Green” team will work on base to maintain the base’s reconnaissance operations mission while the “Gold” team will telework from home, according to Clark.
“By doing so, (Beale) is able to maintain our top two priorities which are health and welfare of our airmen and their families and our reconnaissance operations mission,” Clark said via email.
The base’s housing has been unaffected by the COVID-19 situation, but families are being encouraged to implement social distancing and not gather in large groups. Clark said no lay-offs have occurred as a result of the pandemic.
“All our civilian workforce is either able to continue working as normal if they are considered essential personnel or have been granted the ability to telework to the max extent possible,” Clark said.
Beale has been in communication with county and state representatives and involved in local county meetings every other day to stay up to date on the latest with the virus in order to ensure the safety of the residents and base personnel, according to Clark. He said Beale is ready to support local county Emergency Operation Centers as needed.
“Beale is not waiting for COVID-19 to infect our base population as well as the local population surrounding the base,” Clark said. “We are doing everything in our power to combat COVID-19.”
The base has also changed its health protection condition which expands the precautionary steps taken on base to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In-person meetings are now must include six people or less or be done via video conference call or dial in. Visits by outside personnel have been canceled as well as non-mission critical temporary duty travel, according to John Schwab of Beale Public Affairs.
Starting on March 16 through May 11, permanent change of station assignments have been halted, no new domestic temporary duty travel is allowed, those on temporary duty travel can return to Beale, no non-local leave is permitted and those on non-local leave are directed to return to Beale.
Restrictions have been put in place regarding access to the commissary and Base Exchange, according to Beale’s website. These restrictions include 100 percent ID checks, limiting the amount of certain items that can be bought at once and limiting the number of people allowed in either building to allow for social distancing.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, only military members and their dependents will have access to the commissary and Base Exchange.
All personnel with normal access can use the facilities on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the website.
General access to the base is being limited with entry access letters and base passes being given out on a limited basis.
Current letters and pass approvals are unaffected.
“These restrictions have been put in place to maintain positive quality of life standards for active duty members while still providing retirees access to the facilities they earned from their dedicated service,” a post on the website read.